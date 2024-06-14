iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Raised by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,737,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,312,000 after buying an additional 75,649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.