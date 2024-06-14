iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 260,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 280,130 shares.The stock last traded at $46.91 and had previously closed at $46.49.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.