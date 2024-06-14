iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.62

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.62 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

