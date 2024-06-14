iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,304 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.34. The stock had a trading volume of 158,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

