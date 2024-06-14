iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.75

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.75 and last traded at $111.75, with a volume of 3021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.34.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,709,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,141,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

