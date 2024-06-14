iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.45

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $296.45 and last traded at $296.23, with a volume of 31236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.22 and a 200 day moving average of $275.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

