iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.45. 6,857,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,079,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average is $199.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

