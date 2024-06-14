iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $261.58

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $261.58 and last traded at $261.58, with a volume of 12712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEF. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

