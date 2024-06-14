iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $128.13 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

