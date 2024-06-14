James M. Jenkins Acquires 2,085 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Jenkins bought 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

