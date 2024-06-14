James P. Shaughnessy Sells 1,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.