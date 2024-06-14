James P. Shaughnessy Sells 1,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DocuSign Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
