JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 15,071.7% in May

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a growth of 15,071.7% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 38.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
JE Cleantech Stock Down 3.2 %
JE Cleantech stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. JE Cleantech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.87.
About JE Cleantech
