JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 15,071.7% in May

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a growth of 15,071.7% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 38.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JE Cleantech Stock Down 3.2 %

JE Cleantech stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. JE Cleantech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

