Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About DFS Furniture

LON:DFS opened at GBX 110 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.70. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.80 ($1.97). The company has a market capitalization of £259.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.23.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

