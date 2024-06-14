Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
