Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,260 ($54.25) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,442 ($43.83).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,720 ($47.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,477.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,334.92. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,796 ($48.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3,611.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19.

In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.35), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,643,855.34). Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

