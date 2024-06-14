Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 395 ($5.03) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

GB Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 351 ($4.47) on Wednesday. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 357 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.63 million, a P/E ratio of -508.70, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 283.73.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

