Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 395 ($5.03) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.
GB Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 351 ($4.47) on Wednesday. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 357 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.63 million, a P/E ratio of -508.70, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 283.73.
About GB Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GB Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.