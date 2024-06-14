Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($35.66) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.21) to GBX 3,640 ($46.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,038 ($38.69).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,574.50 ($32.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,787.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,745.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,820.65. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,561 ($32.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($44.68).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($36.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,545.17). In related news, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,262.35). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.11) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,545.17). Insiders purchased a total of 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

