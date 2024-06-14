Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.19 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $131,058.86 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.44 or 0.99949838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00090102 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00129917 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,200.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.