John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.36

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.36 and last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 3117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $881.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

