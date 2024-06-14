John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

