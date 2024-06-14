John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.86. 33,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -48.61%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.