John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:WLY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,241. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

