Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.77

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and traded as low as $40.39. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 4,418 shares.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.3789 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

