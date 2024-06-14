Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading Down 0.1%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.25 and last traded at $129.07. 296,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 319,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.9154 per share. This is a positive change from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $147,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at $19,063,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Featured Stories

