JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 446,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,786. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

