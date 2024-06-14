JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $568.15

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 568.15 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 568.15 ($7.23), with a volume of 665937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.08).
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 552.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 639.08 and a beta of 0.64.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently 2,068.97%.
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.
