Ken Xie Sells 24,235 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 64.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 572,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. HSBC lowered their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

