Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande Sells 20,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total value of C$118,710.00.

Robert Nathaniel Lande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$88,600.50.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.56. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.22. The stock has a market cap of C$577.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

