Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande Sells 20,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total value of C$118,710.00.
Robert Nathaniel Lande also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$88,600.50.
Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.56. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.22. The stock has a market cap of C$577.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GUD
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.