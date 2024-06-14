Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.07-1.17 EPS.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 98,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,233. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

