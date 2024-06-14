Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KUMBF opened at $23.52 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
