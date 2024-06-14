Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUMBF opened at $23.52 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

