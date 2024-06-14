Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 2,225.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock opened at C$84.89 on Friday. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$57.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.33.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

