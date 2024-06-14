Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.450-15.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $196.48 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $188.65 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.30 and its 200-day moving average is $213.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LH

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.