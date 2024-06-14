Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Bruce D. Frank Sells 5,491 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $56,063.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at $360,014.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,719. The firm has a market cap of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 214,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 298.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 112,474 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

