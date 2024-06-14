Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells $113,208.70 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $113,208.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,752 shares in the company, valued at $395,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LSEA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. 27,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $342.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 479,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

