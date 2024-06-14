Lauren Riker Sells 3,970 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. 101,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $95,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

