Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 255 ($3.25) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.68) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 291.80 ($3.72).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 224.90 ($2.86) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,195.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 245.71.

In related news, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16), for a total value of £201,202.40 ($256,210.87). In other news, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £201,202.40 ($256,210.87). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,098.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,919 shares of company stock worth $2,732,050 and have sold 324,303 shares worth $79,322,614. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

