LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $66.20 Average PT from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.20.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Down 1.0 %

LIVN opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 0.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.