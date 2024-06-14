LiveOne, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:LVO)

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for LiveOne in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of LVO opened at $1.85 on Thursday. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $182.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVO. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 71.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 156,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,042,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 109,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,871,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

