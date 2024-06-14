Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.73

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and traded as low as $53.44. Lonza Group shares last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 24,550 shares trading hands.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

Lonza Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

