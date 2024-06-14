Louise Beardmore Purchases 18 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £181.08 ($230.59).

United Utilities Group Trading Up 3.0 %

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,050.50 ($13.38) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,039.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,049.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.51). The stock has a market cap of £7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5,365.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 33.19 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. This represents a yield of 2.98%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26,315.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.66) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

