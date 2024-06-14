Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.48 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

See Also

