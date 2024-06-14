Lovesac’s (LOVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 62,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,015. The stock has a market cap of $388.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 515.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

