Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Lument Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Lument Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

