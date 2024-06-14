Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0104

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $536.19 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

