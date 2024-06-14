LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the May 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LY Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $4.61 on Friday. LY has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LY will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

