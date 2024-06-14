LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 772.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

NYSE LYB opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

