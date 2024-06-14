Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) PT Raised to $9.00 at Craig Hallum

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.98. Mama’s Creations has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAMA. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,069,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 513,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Further Reading

