Mantle Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mantle has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $155.12 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,264,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.89612255 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $161,272,166.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

