Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 27,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

Maple Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

