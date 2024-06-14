Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 27,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
Maple Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
