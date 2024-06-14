Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MPC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $500,685,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,536,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

