Mark Landau Buys 11,333 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau purchased 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,242.93 ($24,001.94).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Mark Landau bought 14,167 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.19 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,150.23 ($29,900.81).

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mark Landau bought 9,444 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.15 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,748.60 ($19,701.06).

On Friday, April 26th, Mark Landau bought 35,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.97 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,330.86 ($69,755.54).

On Monday, April 29th, Mark Landau bought 10,400 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.99 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,106.40 ($20,600.26).

On Friday, April 5th, Mark Landau bought 61,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,202.50 ($116,028.15).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

